Canadiens Surging Prospect Already Shining In KHL Pre-Season

The Canadiens prospect is continuing to show promise.
The Montreal Canadiens have plenty of promising prospects in their system.
Among their most exciting prospects is Alexander Zharovsky, as the 19-year-old forward has the tools to become an impactful NHL player in the future.
After being selected by the Canadiens with the 34th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Zharovsky responded by having a fantastic rookie season in the KHL in 2025-26. In 59 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa last season, he posted 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points.
Now, with the KHL pre-season being here, Zharovsky is only continuing to show a lot of promise.
Zharovsky scored a goal in his most recent pre-season game for Salavat Yulaev Ufa with an excellent snapshot on Tuesday. He also did so while playing at the center position, which is certainly promising to see.
Zharovsky will now be looking to continue to shine in the KHL once the regular-season is here. He certainly had a successful rookie season in the KHL, but it would be huge for the Canadiens if he takes another big step in his development this season.
Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season Zharovsky can have in 2026-27 from here. It is encouraging to see him already scoring a goal like this in the preseason.