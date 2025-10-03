Canadiens: The Quebec Trip Made The Bond Between Teammates Even More Powerful

For the last few years, the Montreal Canadiens had included a Mont Tremblant getaway in their training camp; however, this season, they opted for a stay in Quebec City, as they had to play a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at the Centre Videotron. The goal of such a getaway is to encourage players to spend more time together and get to know one another.

While the core players are starting to know each other pretty well after spending three or four years together, the Canadiens have added important pieces this summer, and they, too, need to be integrated into the core. Noah Dobson signed a long-term contract, making him the second blueliner to join the core after Kaiden Guhle. Ivan Demidov is still on his ELC, but there’s no doubt the Habs want him to be in Montreal for as long as possible, and judging by how Zack Bolduc has been used so far, he’s destined for a long-term contract as well.

Canadiens: Back At It In Quebec City

During their stay in Quebec, the Habs had the opportunity to participate in various team-building activities, such as going golfing and holding a karaoke night, just like anyone would with their colleagues, to foster a sense of camaraderie. Furthermore, the two public practices held in Quebec have also been a way for the players to realize just how much the team is loved in the province and not just the city. Players who wear the Sainte-Flanelle carry the hopes and aspirations of a whole people, and they shouldn’t forget it.

Once upon a time, Quebec City had its Nordiques, and the Canadiens’ support in la vieille capitale was minimal, even after the Nords moved to Denver to become the Colorado Avalanche. The people of Quebec weren’t ready to jump on the Habs’ bandwagon then, they couldn’t stomach cheering for the enemy and a lot of them decided to support Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins instead or Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, not only because he was such a great player but also because they appreciated how he learned to speak French during his time with the Rimouski Oceanic. 30 years later, though, the people of Quebec were united behind the visiting Canadiens when they took on their host for the day, the Senators.

The game itself became another team-building exercise for Martin St-Louis’ men. A few of the Senators' players poked the bear when they hit Alex Newhook from behind and slashed Demidov in a hazardous manner. Those two moves allowed the coach to see just how well his players had heard his message about having a pack mentality. The Xhekaj brothers, Jayden Struble, and Alexandre Carrier all chipped in to defend their teammates. There’s already a strong bond between the Canadiens’ players, and this trip will only make it stronger.

On Friday morning, the Canadiens will hold one last public practice in Quebec. Chances are, they will once again be showered with love by the fans in la vieille capitale, which should be a stark contrast to what they’ll receive from the Senators on Saturday night when the two teams end their preseason calendar with one final game. Will Tuesday’s incidents result in another “old-fashioned hockey game”? That’s a possibility. When he was asked about it, Arber Xhekaj said:

We’re their rival, so of course it’s going to be charged up. I don’t think guys have necessarily noted some players’ numbers, but we do remember some cheap shots, and that will take care of itself.

- Arber Xhekaj on Saturday's game against the Senators

In other words, that slash on Demidov won’t go unpunished, and if Nick Cousins is in the lineup, he’ll probably have to answer for what he did, especially if one or both of the Xhekaj brothers are in the lineup.

When the Canadiens head back to Montreal on Friday afternoon, they’ll be an even tighter bunch than they were before, and they’ll have Quebec and the Senators to thank for that.

