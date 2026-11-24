Montreal Canadiens
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 4:30 PM
While Dylan Larkin's acquisition was a coup for Kent Hughes, his arrival won't fix the Canadiens' power play woes.
The Montreal Canadiens’ power play is now 31st in the NHL with a 13.7% success rate. In 25 games, the Habs have 10 power-play goals; Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks has 11 power-play lamplighters. On Monday, against the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal had four power-play minutes but could only muster one shot on goal. With Dylan Larkin now joining the first unit, Alexandre Texier and Zach Bolduc, who had seen time there before, were relegated to the second unit, which didn’t do much either.
The players don't seem to believe they can score on the man-advantage and go through the motions. The Canadiens’ power play lacks conviction and has become predictable. During the first opportunity, as always, Cole Caufield dropped the puck behind for Nick Suzuki to pick up with speed- the famous slingshot move that sets the table for the captain to enter the zone and he just looked like he was going through the motions, without conviction. In fact, Caufield looked like he was on cruise control, not even realizing there was an opponent right there or that he wasn’t going to let the Canadiens do what they pleased.
It’s clear the man-advantage needs a spark, and bringing Larkin on isn't a bad idea, but he’s not the right player to make way. As things stand, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky who should have been demoted to the second unit. The Slovak isn't executing at the right speed these days, and his decision-making is lacking. Zachary Bolduc has four of the team’s power-play goals; the big Slovak has none. Perhaps a break from PP1 would help him perform better when he returns. While the winger has five points, all assists, on the man advantage, he rarely makes the decisive play. In any case, when Ivan Demidov returns, it seems inevitable that he will be the one making way; why delay things until then?
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There’s no return date for the Russian yet, and according to Renaud Lavoie, he won't be travelling to Denver with the rest of the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Colorado Avalanche already beat the Canadiens 4-1 less than two weeks ago. Even if the Canadiens can beat Colorado, they should aim to have a working power play by then, as it would certainly be useful. Build up some momentum with Larkin’s arrival; try to mix things up.
It’s gotten to the point where getting a power play doesn’t even give the Canadiens any momentum. It’s almost as if they start the man advantage thinking nothing will come of it. The mindset has to change, and once Montreal establishes possession in the offensive zone, their players have to stop looking for the perfect play and start taking shots on net; even a garbage goal on a rebound would be a big positive. Furthermore, the man-advantage needs to be more dynamic; there should be more movement. Standing around and passing the puck predictably won’t do any good. There has to be a way to make the opponent’s box move to create shooting lanes.
It’s gotten to the point where fans don’t even hope for a goal when a penalty is called and are starting to wonder if Montreal should just decline the man-advantage.
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