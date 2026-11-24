The players don't seem to believe they can score on the man-advantage and go through the motions. The Canadiens’ power play lacks conviction and has become predictable. During the first opportunity, as always, Cole Caufield dropped the puck behind for Nick Suzuki to pick up with speed- the famous slingshot move that sets the table for the captain to enter the zone and he just looked like he was going through the motions, without conviction. In fact, Caufield looked like he was on cruise control, not even realizing there was an opponent right there or that he wasn’t going to let the Canadiens do what they pleased.