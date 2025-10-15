Canadiens: Three Takeaways As Demidov Shines In Home Opener Win

The Montreal Canadiens have a knack for making home openers memorable. No one does ceremonies quite like the Habs, and when you have to combine a home opener with a tribute to one of the best goaltenders in their history together, you’re in for a rollercoaster of emotions. They began with the tribute as Bob Gainey read an excerpt from The Game, one of the best hockey books ever written, penned by Dryden. There were several video highlights from the masked man's short but impressive career before the Jumbotron showed his teammates from the 70s, all standing behind the bench, looking up to the rafters. The emotion was palpable, and the crowd broke into one of the most heartfelt Ole. Ole, Ole ever heard.

Canadiens New Forward Is Thriving Big Time

Canadiens: Star Prospect Is Aware Of What It Takes To Be A Center

Canadiens: More Than Just A Contract

The show then entered act two as the personnel was introduced. Martin St-Louis received an ovation that might have been louder than any he had in his playing days, and it was clear it touched him. Asked about it after the game, the coach said:

It was flattering. I appreciate the love I get from the fans, and I love them just as much. I’m proud to be behind the bench, I grew up here, I was a Habs’ fan, I love the fans and I know that when I talk to you, you give me the platform to speak to the fans, whether it’s a good or a bad question, you’re giving me a platform to communicate with our fans and I don’t take it lightly. I try to earn respect every day.

The players were then all introduced on the ice to the song of their own choosing, but the crowd was so vocal that it was almost impossible to recognize the tunes. Putting the title of each song would have been a nice touch, but that’s my sole criticism. Otherwise, the Canadiens pulled off another grand ceremony and it was the perfect prelude to the game against the Seattle Kraken.

St-Louis The Teacher

The Habs had an optional skate on game day, but the coach was fully dialed in. He spent a few minutes by the board talking to Ivan Demidov and demonstrating a play. Less than 12 hours later, the young Russian put the teachings to use and replicated what his coach had shown him to set up the game's first goal.

He put on the brakes in a hurry and saw acres of space, which made it child’s play for him on his strong side to send a picture-perfect pass to Alex Newhook by the side of the net. It might have been the Newfoundlander’s easiest goal ever; all he had to do was tap the puck in, and he netted a goal on the 300th game of his career.

Asked if he cooked up that goal at the morning skate, the bench boss remained humble:

I didn’t necessarily draw it, but for a lefty, the area below the circles on the right is what I call the playmaking corner. For a righty, it would be on the other side. It’s crucial that when you’re in that spot, as much as possible, when you’re below the dot, that you bring the puck to your forehand quickly. Higher than that, you can keep it on your backhand, but the minute you get below, everything else will open up, if you understand that it’s your playmaking corner. We use him [Demidov] a lot there on the power play, so it’s essential that he has his puck on his forehand as much as possible so that he can send the pucks where the guys are open. If it’s not on the forehand quick enough, you’re going to miss some windows, and those windows are short.

On Predictability

The coach has spoken at length since the start of camp about the need for his players to be predictable, not for the opponents, of course, but to their linemates. Sometimes, that takes time to happen, chemistry isn’t an instant receipe and in the second frame, twice the Zack Bolduc, Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher line was unable to exit their own zone because they didn’t anticipate what their linemate would do, it could have been minor, but it led to a tripping call on Mike Matheson which resulted in the Kraken’s power play goal.

Predictability is not easy for players who possess a very high hockey IQ and creativity, such as Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov, for instance. They are so shifty and deceptive that they can create opportunities out of thin air, and that’s hard to predict. Whenever they are on the ice together, however, they don’t appear to catch each other off guard. There’s some definite chemistry there, which comes easier because both are so talented individually. One day, we may even see them on the same power play…

It Was A Rough Outing For Samuel Montembeault

Being a goaltender is not an easy task, especially not on a rebuilding team that likes to attack a lot, but tonight, Samuel Montembeault had a rough night. He gave up four goals on 22 shots, giving him a save percentage of just .818. In the third frame, he allowed two goals on just six shots, including one on a shot from far out that wasn’t deflected at all.

Later in the frame, when Alex Carrier drew a penalty, the goalie failed to notice and wasn’t coming out of his net for the extra man. It didn’t matter in the end as the Habs were able to equalize, but it was far from ideal.

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney was in the house tonight, on scouting duty for Team Canada in preparation for the Milano Cortina Olympics. I can’t imagine that Montembeault is pleased with what he showed.

Overall, it was an entertaining night at the Bell Center with Demidov shining bright with two points, including the game-tying goal late in the third frame, and Cole Caufield sending everyone home happy with a beautiful game-winner in overtime. With this 5-4 OT win, the Canadiens are now 3-1-0 and have caught up to the Florida Panthers and the Bruins atop the Atlantic division with six points. Montreal will hold its practice at the Bell Centre this morning as its team picture day, and St-Louis and co. will play their next game on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.