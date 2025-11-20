For a second year in a row, the Montreal Canadiens top TSN’s core-four under-24 ranking. This year, the Habs’ core four used in the rankings is made up of Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler and Juraj Slafkovsky. Last year, Cole Caufield was part of that ranking, but now that he’s no longer eligible because of his age, they’ve slotted in Jacob Fowler instead.

To make up these standings, TSN rates players with grades going from AAA for superstars, AA for elite players, A for number one goaltender, first-line forward, or first pairing defenseman, B for tandem goalie, top-four defenseman or top-six forward and C for back-up goalies, depth defenseman or bottom-six forward.

For TSN, both Hutson, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, and Demidov, a serious candidate for the Calder this year, deserve an AAA grade as superstars in the making. As for Fowler, who they believe will be the Canadiens’ starter sooner or later, they give him an A, just like Slafkovsky, who’s been a mainstay on the Canadiens’ first line over the last few years, and up until the previous game, really.

It's interesting to note that in these rankings, Hutson was labelled a B player in 2023 and an A player in 2024. It took time, but the young defenseman has finally earned the panel's respect.

Fowler’s inclusion was a logical move given the fact that he already has three shutouts in the AHL this season, and he’s sporting a .924 save percentage. TSN’s Chris Peters calls him “ as close as you get to a sure thing in goal”. Given the state of goaltending in Montreal this season, this will be music to the fans’ ears.

The Canadiens edged the Chicago Blackhawks in the rankings (the Hawks have only one AAA player, Conor Bedard), and the San Jose Sharks for the same reason. The complete rankings can be found here.

