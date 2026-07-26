Canadiens Trade Target Reported To Be On The Move Soon

According to the article, the Canadiens remain very much interested in Marchenko, which is hardly surprising given he’s exactly what Montreal needs to dynamize its second line and help Ivan Demidov unlock his full potential. He’s 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds and has the size and the speed to retrieve pucks in the corners to keep the play going. He’s just turned 26, and he’s never scored less than 21 goals in his four NHL seasons, even breaking the 30-goal mark once when he gathered 31 lamplighters in 2024-25. He finished the last campaign with 27 goals, 40 assists and 67 points, 23 of which came on the power play. He has a lethal shot, with a 13.6% shooting rate over the course of his career, including a 12.4% success rate last season.