Canadiens: Two Players To Make Season Debut

The goaltender won’t be the only one making his debut, as Adam Engstrom will enter the lineup, and Jayden Struble will be scratched. The Swede will likely join the third pairing alongside Arber Xhekaj. Don’t read too much into the fact that Struble is the one making way; coach Martin St-Louis said he was coming out of the lineup because someone had to make room for Engstrom. After the youngster sat the first three games, it made sense to let him back on the ice.