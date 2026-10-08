Canadiens: Two Players To Make Season Debut
Oct 8, 2026 4:39 PM
The Montreal Canadiens will make a couple of lineup changes for tonight's tilt against the Nashville Predators.
It’s now confirmed that, despite not making the team out of camp, Jacob Fowler will start for the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators. In a weird twist of fate, Fowler will play the game he probably would have played had he not been sent back down to the Laval Rocket. While the youngster had a good training camp, veteran Samuel Montembeault bounced back from a dreadful season, forcing the organization to keep him as the backup.
Unfortunately for the Becancour native, however, he sustained an injury at practice on Wednesday, which ruled him out for Thursday’s tilt. Habs VP of communications Chantal Machabee told the media the netminder would meet with doctors Thursday night, and the team will provide an update after that.
Fowler has played two games in the AHL this season and shone brightly, allowing only three goals in 120 minutes, for a 1.53 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. Last season, the Florida native played 17 games with the Canadiens and posted a 9-6-2 record, a 2.43 GAA, and a .908 SV.
The goaltender won’t be the only one making his debut, as Adam Engstrom will enter the lineup, and Jayden Struble will be scratched. The Swede will likely join the third pairing alongside Arber Xhekaj. Don’t read too much into the fact that Struble is the one making way; coach Martin St-Louis said he was coming out of the lineup because someone had to make room for Engstrom. After the youngster sat the first three games, it made sense to let him back on the ice.
St-Louis didn’t give an update on what his lines will look like, but it stands to reason that Zachary Bolduc should get a chance in the top six after Kirby Dach failed to impress in his audition to fill in for Ivan Demidov on Tuesday. Oliver Kapanen did not take part in the optional skate, and there was no new information on his health, suggesting Florian Xhekaj will be in the lineup for a second game in a row.
Montreal Canadiens•Nashville Predators•Jacob Fowler•Samuel Montembeault•Adam Engstrom•Jayden Struble
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