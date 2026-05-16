Canadiens Urged To Target Former Rangers Captain This Summer

While Basu noted that there is a real chance that Trouba probably wouldn't sign with the Habs, he would have the potential to be a good fit on their blueline. The 32-year-old blueliner showed this season with the Anaheim Ducks that he can still be an impactful top-four defenseman. With this, he could provide the Canadiens' blueline with a nice boost if signed this off-season.