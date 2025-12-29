Canadiens Urged To Target Gritty Flames Forward

The Athletic recently published an article that discussed one player that each NHL team should target after the holiday freeze.

When it came to the Montreal Canadiens, Arpon Basu urged the Canadiens to target Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman.

"The Canadiens nabbed No. 9 on the list when they acquired center Phillip Danault from the Kings one hour before the holiday trade freeze, but they still have trade capital and Coleman plays a hard game, kills penalties, can pitch in on the power play and has Stanley Cup pedigree. But the real beauty is he has one year left on his contract after this one, same as Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson," Basu wrote.

With the Canadiens being a team on the rise, it is easy to understand why Basu views Coleman as a potential fit for the Original Six club. When looking at the Canadiens' current roster, Coleman could be an excellent fit in their middle six. This is especially so when noting that he can play multiple forward positions, which adds to his appeal.

Coleman would also serve as a nice mentor for the Canadiens' younger players if acquired due to his high amount of experience.

In 38 games so far this season with the Flames, Coleman has recorded 11 goals, seven assists, 18 points, 94 hits, and a plus-11 rating With numbers like these, the 34-year-old forward provides a bit of everything and would have the potential to be a strong pickup for a Canadiens club looking to continue to head in the right direction.

Yet, with Coleman being signed until the end of next season and being exactly the kind of play contenders love to have, the Canadiens would likely need to give up a good amount to land him.