Canadiens Veteran Center Looking To Have Big Bounce-Back Year

Will Danault bounce back for the Canadiens this season?
The 2025-26 regular-season was a bit of a tough one for Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault.
In 75 games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Canadiens this past season, he posted just six goals and 17 points. This was after he recorded eight goals and 43 points in 80 games for Los Angeles in 2024-25. With that, his offensive production dropped noticeably last season.
Due to this, it is clear that Danault is entering the 2026-27 season as a bounce-back candidate to watch. If the 12-year NHL veteran can regain his previous offensive production while continuing to play a smart defensive game, it would be clutch for a Habs club that is looking to make some noise again in 2026-27.
When noting that Danault recorded at least 43 points from 2021-22 to 2024-25, it is certainly fair to wonder if he can heat back up for Montreal this upcoming season. This is especially so when noting that he had a solid post-season for Montreal this past spring, recording two goals and 10 points in 19 games.
It will be very interesting to see what kind of season Danault has for Montreal in 2026-27. Don't be surprised if he bounces back.