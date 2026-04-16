Canadiens Will Need To Find A Way To Ignore Corey Perry

With the extra leeway, he’s got plenty of opportunities to get in players’ faces and haggle with them; a push here, a slash there, that’s just another day at the office for Perry. In the last game between the two teams on April 9, he did just that and baited Arber Xhekaj into taking a roughing penalty. Something coach Martin St-Louis did notice: telling the media that Perry has been setting traps for 40 years, and Xhekaj fell for it. A cautionary tale if there ever was one. The Canadiens will need to take a page out of Lane Hutson's book, who just ignored Perry when he came knocking.