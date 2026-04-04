Canadiens Winger Flying Under The Radar While Having A Great Season

Granted, on a contending team, Newhook would more than likely be a good third liner, but playing with a couple of talented youngsters, he has shown an ability to raise the level of his game. Next season, the Newfoundlander will be entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed when he joined the Canadiens, and he will have another chance to prove that he should be part of Montreal’s plans long-term. In an ideal world, he would be able to remain healthy and prove that he can consistently produce at the rate he has this season.