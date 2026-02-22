Canadiens Young Forward Is Big Player To Watch

All eyes should be on this Canadiens forward during the final stretch of the season.
The Montreal Canadiens will be returning to game action on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders for their final stretch of the campaign.
When looking at players who Canadiens fans should be keeping an extra eye on, forward Zack Bolduc stands out.
Bolduc has had some growing pains at times this season with the Canadiens, but has still shown promise. In 57 games on the year, the 22-year-old forward has recorded 10 goals, 13 assists, and 23 points. This is after he had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games with the St. Louis Blues this past season.
Yet, with Bolduc being just 22 years old and having plenty of upside, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the 2021 first-round pick ended the season on a high note and tapped into his potential more. If Bolduc can take that next step and produce offense more consistently, it would be significant for an exciting Canadiens club that is on the rise.
Bolduc will also be looking to break the ice following the Olympic break. The young forward has not scored a goal in each of his last 20 games, but he will soon have the chance to change that.
It will be interesting to see how Bolduc finishes the season for the Canadiens from here.