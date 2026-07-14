Canadiens Young Forward Is Big Player To Watch Next Season

Last off-season, the Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux. This was one of the NHL's most intriguing trades of last summer, as it involved two first-round picks from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Bolduc had an up-and-down first season with the Canadiens, but it was still a solid year overall for the 23-year-old forward. In 78 games with the Atlantic Division club, he posted 12 goals, 18 assists, 30 points, and a career-high 170 hits. With numbers like these, the young forward provided some secondary offensive production and plenty of grit. He also had three goals and seven points in 19 playoff games for Montreal.
Yet, Bolduc did see a slight decrease in offense during his first season with the Habs. This is because he posted career highs with 19 goals, 17 assists, and 36 points in 72 games with the Blues during the 2024-25 season. Due to this, it will be interesting to see if the 6-foot forward could increase his offensive production next season for the Canadiens.
With Bolduc still being in his early 20s and in the early stages of his NHL career, it is very possible that he has not hit his ceiling yet. Because of this, the possibility of him hitting at least the 20-goal and 40-point marks next season should not be ruled out. If he does, it would be big for a Canadiens club that is looking to be top contenders in 2026-27.