Canadiens Young Forward Is Breaking Out Big Time

The Montreal Canadiens have had a great start to the 2025-26 season. They are currently at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 10-3-2 record and 22 points.

One of the many reasons for the Canadiens' strong start to the season has been the strong play of forward Oliver Kapanen.

After posting two assists in 18 games this past season with the Canadiens, Kapanen has been finding his offensive game in a big way with the Habs so far this campaign. In 15 games so far with the Canadiens in 2025-26, he has recorded six goals, four assists, and 10 points.

Kapanen is also continuing to impress as the season carries on, too, as he has posted two goals and an assist over his last two games. This included him recording two points in the Canadiens' most recent contest against the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 8.

With the way Kapanen has been playing for the Canadiens, the young forward is showing clear signs of breaking out. If he continues to produce solid offense while making an impact defensively, it would be huge for the Canadiens. Let's see how the 2021 second-round pick builds on his strong start from here, but it is hard not to feel optimistic about the young forward's future in Montreal.