Canadiens Young Forward Should Build Off Strong Game

Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc had a strong game against the Islanders and should build off it.
The Montreal Canadiens picked up a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc played a role in the Canadiens' win over the Islanders, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the contest.
This strong performance against the Islanders was certainly needed for Bolduc. Before it, the 22-year-old forward had gone seven straight appearances without a point. He was also healthy scratched for two games before this contest against the Islanders, so he undoubtedly had a strong bounce-back game.
Now, Bolduc will be looking to build off this solid game against the Islanders from here. He has shown that he can be a difference-maker at times this season, and it would be huge for the Canadiens if he got hot with the playoffs right around the corner.
Bolduc will certainly be a player to watch from here because of it. If he can contribute offensively like this more consistently, it would be huge for the Canadiens as they look to go on a real playoff run this spring.
In 77 games with the Canadiens this season, Bolduc has 12 goals, 18 assists, 30 points, and 166 hits. This is after he had 19 goals, 36 points, and 108 hits in 72 games for the St. Louis Blues this past season.