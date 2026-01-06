Canadiens Young Star Is Hitting Brand New Level

The Montreal Canadiens are continuing to impress as the 2025-26 season. This is made abundantly clear by their 23-13-6 record at this stage of the campaign.

One of the many reasons for the Canadiens' success at this point of the season has been the strong play of forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

Slafkovsky is certainly making an impact this campaign, as he has recorded 15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points, 65 hits, and a plus-7 rating in 42 games with the Canadiens. Yet, what's more encouraging is that he is hitting a brand new level with his excellent play as the season rolls on.

Slafkovsky has simply been on fire as of late, as he has six goals, six assists, and 12 points over his last eight games. This included him recording a goal and an assist in the Canadiens' most recent contest against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 4. With this, there is no question that the big winger has been very clutch for the Canadiens.



Slafkovsky has also been heating up for a while now, as he has posted nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 points over his last 20 games for the Canadiens.

With the way Slafkovsky is playing right now, it is hard not to feel excitement about his future with the Canadiens. The 2022 first-overall pick is playing like a legitimate star, and at just 21 years old, he still has plenty of time to get even better for Montreal.