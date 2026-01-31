Canadiens Young Star Nearing New Career High

This Canadiens forward is already inching closer to a new career high.
The Montreal Canadiens picked up an impressive 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Juraj Slafkovsky played a role in the Canadiens' win over the Avalanche, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist.
With his two-point game, Slafkovsky now has 20 goals, 23 assists, and 43 points in 54 games this season with the Canadiens. With numbers like these, there is no question that the 21-year-old winger has taken a nice step in the right direction with his development this campaign.
Due to his strong play this season, Slafkovsky is already nearing a new career high with February just about here.
Slafkovsky needs to score only one more goal to hit a new career high of 21. The 2022 first-overall pick scored 20 goals in 82 games for the Canadiens during the 2023-24 season.
Slafkovsky also needs only 10 more assists and nine more points to set new career highs with those stats as well. With this, there is no question that he is having himself a nice year, and it will be interesting to see what his offensive totals are once we get to the end of the 2025-26 season.