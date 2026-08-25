Canucks Fan Makes Fantastic Canadiens Jakub Dobes Three-D Figure

Leafs fans have been his best customers over the years, and he adds that Potvin is by far the most ordered figure he’s done over the last 25 years; he’s almost done as many of the Anjou-born netminder that he has of the second-place team in his records. His ability to 3D-print his own figure has opened a world of possibilities for his clients. Initially, he could only paint the Stanley Cup with the figures ordered because that was all that was on the market, but now he can 3D-print anything as long as the client is willing to pay to have the 3D model painted. It goes beyond trophies as well; he can do faces, specific helmets and gloves, or full-body poses.