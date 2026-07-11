Could Canadiens Kapanen Be The Next Heineman?

Montreal could also have to let go of some of its defensive depth if that’s what their dance partner is after. Kaiden Guhle is signed for five more years and plays a gritty style, which may generate some interest on the trade market as well if the Canadiens decide to move on from the often-injured blueliner. It would be a shame, given the type of game he plays, but he certainly has more value on the market than, say, Jayden Struble, who has a year left on his deal, or Arber Xhekaj, who hasn’t been signed to a new contract yet.