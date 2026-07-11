Could Canadiens Kapanen Be The Next Heineman?

As Kent Hughes tries to improve his team this summer, he may be forced to trade more than just futures...
A third of July has already passed, and aside from resigning Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has not made any impactful moves. He hasn’t been able to find a trade partner to improve his lineup and has wisely decided to stay away from free agency to avoid overpaying for players who likely wouldn’t have moved the needle much for the Habs. That’s not to say Hughes is sitting at his desk with his feet up; we’ve repeatedly been told that he’s working the phones hard, but he just hasn’t been successful so far.
One likely issue is that Hughes is trying to improve his roster without sacrificing any of his big players, which is understandable. Still, there aren’t many rebuilding teams looking for futures right now. The Canadiens do have some prospects with good value, such as Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, but neither will be in the NHL this season, and for a team that trades away a roster player, that can be a problem. The same can be said about the Canadiens’ draft picks, which have now become less attractive as the team climbed the standings.
If Hughes wants to find a trade partner, he may very well have to start offering other assets. Last summer, when he traded for Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders, he had to include Emil Heineman in the deal. Mathieu Darche insisted on getting a roster player even if he was getting two first-round picks. Roster players that do move the needle do not come cheap.
The Swede had a good rookie season in Montreal, putting up 18 points in 62 games, a total that would have been much higher had he not been hit by a car in Salt Lake City. That caused him to miss 20 games, and it took some time for his wrist to heal, but he had done enough to catch the Isles’ GM’s eye.
This past season, Kapanen was the new Heineman. The 22-year-old Finn put up 37 points in 82 games and did enough to earn selection to the Finnish Olympic team. Granted, he didn’t see much ice time in Italy, but it still shows that he is held in high esteem. Some will say that his 22 goals are a byproduct of playing with Ivan Demidov, but no matter how good the setup, he still had to get the puck in.
Furthermore, Kapanen is a center man, something that’s hard to find on the trade market. Even though he hit a wall in the second half of the season, which is common in a first-year player, he should still have value on the market. Clearly, we’ve yet to see his ceiling, which could make him a very tantalizing option in a trade. When trading for a prospect who has yet to skate in the NHL, you don’t know how well his skills will translate to the big league. With Kapanen, you at least know that he is an NHLer.
Of course, the Canadiens aren’t exactly spoiled down the middle, so Kapanen shouldn’t be moved unless it’s as part of a package that will have a significant impact on the Canadiens’ top six. You can’t catch flies with vinegar; you have to give something to get something- insert whichever tested and true formula you want- but with so many teams moving forward in their rebuild, the chances of landing impact pieces by only trading futures are slim to none.
Montreal could also have to let go of some of its defensive depth if that’s what their dance partner is after. Kaiden Guhle is signed for five more years and plays a gritty style, which may generate some interest on the trade market as well if the Canadiens decide to move on from the often-injured blueliner. It would be a shame, given the type of game he plays, but he certainly has more value on the market than, say, Jayden Struble, who has a year left on his deal, or Arber Xhekaj, who hasn’t been signed to a new contract yet.