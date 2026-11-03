Could The Canadiens Add Another Russian To Their Roster?

Montreal Canadiens
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Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 11:42 AMPublished Nov 3, 2026 11:42 AM
Updated Nov 3, 2026 12:11 PM
Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and chances are Kent Hughes has already asked what the asking price would be. However, it would make much more sense for the Montreal Canadiens to wait and try to get him on the open market this summer, if he makes it there.
After weeks of hearing about Dylan Larkin’s trade request to the Detroit Red Wings, the NHL was rocked last week when Nikita Kucherov made it known to the Tampa Bay Lightning that he didn’t intend to re-sign with the only team he’s played for, which, in other words, means: trade me or you’ll lose me for nothing. The Bolts didn’t take long to react, though, and GM Julien Brisebois released a statement stating:
We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning. We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.
Generally speaking, when Brisebois says something, he sticks to it. But one has to wonder if Tampa is really ready to bite the bullet and lose the lethal Russian for nothing. That would be a sizeable loss, and one they probably weren’t expecting to face.
Kucherov didn’t throw his toys out of the pram, though; he hasn’t said that he won’t play for Tampa anymore, so there is still time to reach an agreement. However, on Monday, when he was asked what made him decide to request a trade, he explained:
Kucherov on Monday
It was never about the money for me, but poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only had two conversations with Julien, who made it clear that I’m free to walk on July 1st.
If Brisebois realizes it won't happen, though, he may change his stance later in the season and entertain a trade offer, but the likelihood of the Montreal Canadiens being his destination remains slim.
Brisebois’ team was kicked out of the playoffs by the Habs last season, and it’s quite possible that they could meet again this spring, which certainly doesn’t make it an enticing prospect to send them more firepower. That would truly be shooting yourself in the foot, and that’s not something the Tampa GM is in the habit of doing.
If the Habs can get Kucherov, it would likely be in free agency this summer. Even if Brisebois was willing to entertain sending the Russian to Montreal, the cost would be sizeable, and it would likely mean undressing Jean to dress Paul. It’s hard to imagine Kent Hughes paying a premium for a rental, so it would have to be a sign-and-trade kind of deal, but Kucherov is a winger who’s already 33 and reportedly wants a 6-year deal at 20 million per year. It wouldn’t make much sense for Hughes to use a lot of trade chips on a player that doesn’t necessarily fill an organizational need.
The smart play would be to wait and see; if and when he reaches the open market in July, you are free to negotiate with him and get a contract done. By then, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach, and Chris Kreider’s contracts will all be off the books, just like Alexandre Carrier’s and Samuel Montembeault’s, if nothing changes. The Canadiens will have plenty of money, but if they go after Kucherov and give him the kind of contract he’s looking for, Montreal may need to replace these veterans with young, cost-controlled players like Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom, and David Reinbacher. Are the Habs ready to bet on kids by giving one player that kind of contract? Kucherov would be making more than twice as much as the Canadiens' highest earner right now. Hughes has said in the past that he’s not keen on going after a player with such a high asking price, but then again that was before Leo Karlsson, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini signed their new contracts.
If, as Kucherov said on Monday, it’s not all about the money for him, he might be willing to sign a deal for a more reasonable figure if the communication and respect were there. Hughes has been a player agent in the past, and he certainly knows how to approach players, show them respect and make them feel appreciated. Whatever your opinion of Kucherov as a person, he is an incredible hockey player, and Hughes wouldn’t be doing his job properly if he didn’t inquire about him with the Lightning. The GM has said in the past that it’s his job to know what’s available out there and what the asking price is
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