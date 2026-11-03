Could The Canadiens Add Another Russian To Their Roster?

The smart play would be to wait and see; if and when he reaches the open market in July, you are free to negotiate with him and get a contract done. By then, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach, and Chris Kreider’s contracts will all be off the books, just like Alexandre Carrier’s and Samuel Montembeault’s, if nothing changes. The Canadiens will have plenty of money, but if they go after Kucherov and give him the kind of contract he’s looking for, Montreal may need to replace these veterans with young, cost-controlled players like Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom, and David Reinbacher. Are the Habs ready to bet on kids by giving one player that kind of contract? Kucherov would be making more than twice as much as the Canadiens' highest earner right now. Hughes has said in the past that he’s not keen on going after a player with such a high asking price, but then again that was before Leo Karlsson, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini signed their new contracts.