Could The Canadiens ' Salary Structure Create a Problem?

The Montreal Canadiens have the best salary structure in the league as things stand, but could that lead to issues in the coming years?
The Montreal Canadiens are in a great place when it comes to the salary cap. Next season, in 2027-28, Noah Dobson will still be the Canadiens’ highest-paid player at $9.5 million; Ivan Demidov will be making $9.15 million; Lane Hutson will be making $8.85 million; Juraj Slafkovsky will have a $7.6 million cap hit; Cole Caufield will have a $7.85 million cap hit; and Nick Suzuki will have a $7.85 million cap hit. Meanwhile, players across the league will be racking up $18 million a year, and perhaps even more. At that point, could the Habs players start thinking the GM took them for a ride?
I highly doubt it. Those players were fully aware of the financial landscape when they signed their contracts, and they all have agents whose job is to protect their best interests. When Macklin Celebrini signed his $18.8 M contract, and Connor Bedard signed his five-year, $15 million cap-hit contract, the players weren’t surprised. They pay their agent handsomely to advise them on the league's financial landscape. They saw it coming.
If Kent Hughes signs a free agent to a big-time contract, could they be annoyed or even jealous? That’s highly unlikely. The core left money on the table to let the team get better players. Hughes will only give them what they wanted: more tools to win.
From the outside, could players see the Canadiens as penny-pinchers and decide they do not want to sign with the Habs? That’s possible, but if that’s their way of thinking, they’re not the kind of player the Canadiens want. Hughes made it clear when he spoke to the media after signing Demidov to his contract extension.
For now, the Canadiens’ salary structure is a fantastic tool and weapon for the GM. Until Suzuki’s contract runs out, the Habs are in a great position. When the captain is up for a new contract, though, at the end of the 2029-2030 season, at the age of 30, the Habs will face a big test. Will they have won a cup by then? If they have, will Suzuki want to stay and cash in, since he will feel the mission has been accomplished? If they haven’t, will he think: «Well, there’s no point leaving cash on the table since we didn’t win”.
Oftentimes, a player who has spent years on a team-friendly contract and is getting older will want to look after themselves and their family when they feel they are signing their last contract, just like Brendan Gallagher did when he signed his last contract. Things may get complicated in a few years, but for now, the Canadiens can enjoy the ride.