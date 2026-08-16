Could The Canadiens ' Salary Structure Create a Problem?

For now, the Canadiens’ salary structure is a fantastic tool and weapon for the GM. Until Suzuki’s contract runs out, the Habs are in a great position. When the captain is up for a new contract, though, at the end of the 2029-2030 season, at the age of 30, the Habs will face a big test. Will they have won a cup by then? If they have, will Suzuki want to stay and cash in, since he will feel the mission has been accomplished? If they haven’t, will he think: «Well, there’s no point leaving cash on the table since we didn’t win”.