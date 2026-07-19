Could the Canadiens Use Kane?

Nobody can complain about the work Hughes has done so far, and staying away from the big contracts and overpayment that normally characterize free agency has served him well in the last five years. However, with so many of the Canadiens’ core players signing team-friendly contracts, the Habs GM will need to have something to show them for it sooner or later. Of course, that could be later down the line when the Habs’ prospects join the lineup, and there’s plenty of cap room to get them to commit long term, but in the meantime, Montreal’s lineup could do with a placeholder.