Could the Canadiens Use Kane?

Should the Montreal Canadiens bringing Patrick Kane in?
It’s been three weeks since the opening of free agency, and the Montreal Canadiens have not put pen to paper with any NHLers aside from players who were already theirs. Kent Hughes has also been quiet on the trade market, although that wasn’t for lack of trying; as things stand, the Habs are set to run it back with the same lineup that lost the Eastern Conference Final in five games.
Nobody can complain about the work Hughes has done so far, and staying away from the big contracts and overpayment that normally characterize free agency has served him well in the last five years. However, with so many of the Canadiens’ core players signing team-friendly contracts, the Habs GM will need to have something to show them for it sooner or later. Of course, that could be later down the line when the Habs’ prospects join the lineup, and there’s plenty of cap room to get them to commit long term, but in the meantime, Montreal’s lineup could do with a placeholder.
A veteran player who can still produce and is seeking a short-term contract would be ideal. There’s one veteran player who’s still a free agent and who has signed a one-year deal for his last three contracts: Patrick Kane.
The 37-year-old put up 57 points in 67 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season and is still a productive player in the NHL. For a Habs team that is hoping to see Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky join at the end of the season, the American could be just what the doctor ordered.
Of course, Kane has never been known as a genius on the defensive side of the game, but he does have a very high hockey IQ and elite decision-making, which could make him an ideal candidate to thrive in Martin St-Louis’ brand of hockey.
Would he be able to commit to playing a complete game on both sides of the puck? That’s the question, but he may very well be worth a one-year gamble, especially since the Habs have been unable to get anyone else so far. Last year, Kane had a $3 million cap hit; the year before, it was $4 million, and three years ago it was $2.75 million. He’s won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and knows what it takes to make it all the way. He’s at the very least an option to seriously consider, as his presence on Ivan Demidov’s wing could be a game changer.