Ex-Canadiens Center Enjoying Big Hot Streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a 6-5 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 4. Former Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan certainly contributed offensively in this one for the Blue Jackets, as he put together a three-assist night.

This is just the latest strong game for Monahan, as he has been playing excellently as of late. Over his last three contests for the Blue Jackets, Monahan has now recorded three goals and six points. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Canadiens center is feeling it in a big way right now for Columbus.

With his hot stretch of play, Monahan has now posted five goals, 11 assists, 16 points, and a plus-4 rating in 27 games this season with the Blue Jackets. This is after he had 19 goals, 38 assists, 57 points, and a plus-19 rating in 54 games during this past season with the Blue Jackets.

Monahan spent two seasons with the Canadiens from 2022-23 to 2023-24. In 74 games with the Original Six club over that span, the skilled forward posted 19 goals, 33 assists, 52 points, and a minus-15 rating.