Ex-Canadiens Corey Perry Traded To Big Rival

One of the Canadiens' top rivals has landed Corey Perry.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry has been traded to one of the Habs' division rivals.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired Perry from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick.
Perry is a player who the Lightning already know well, as he previously spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons as a member of the Bolts. In 163 games with the Lightning over that span, the former Canadiens forward recorded 31 goals and 65 points. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact with the Lightning in his second stint with the Atlantic Division club.
Perry may be 40 years old, but he is still an impactful player at this stage of his career. The former Canadiens forward has had a strong 2025-26 season, as he has recorded 11 goals and 28 points in 50 games this campaign.
Perry spent the 2020-21 season with the Habs, where he had nine goals, 12 assists, and 21 points in 49 games.