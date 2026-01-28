Ex-Canadiens Defender Signs Extension With Rival

This former Canadiens defenseman will be staying put with one of their division rivals.
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot officially won't be hitting the free-agent market this summer.
The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have signed Chiarot to a three-year, $11.55 million contract extension. Starting next season, the left-shot defenseman will have a $3.85 million cap hit for Detroit.
Seeing the Red Wings decide to keep Chiarot around is not necessarily surprising, as he has been solid for them this season. In 54 games so far this campaign, the former Canadiens defenseman has recorded four goals, seven assists, 11 points, 109 hits, 113 blocks, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had four goals and 13 points in 81 games for Detroit this past season.
Chiarot spent three seasons with the Canadiens from 2019-20 to 2021-22. In 164 games with the Habs over that span, he recorded 18 goals, 45 assists, 63 points, 546 hits, and 585 blocks.