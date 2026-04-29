Ex-Canadiens First-Round Pick Has Huge Playoff Moment

This former Canadiens forward stepped up big time for the Wild.
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Dallas Stars by a 4-2 final score in Game 5. With this, the Wild now have a 3-2 series lead over the Stars and need only one more win to advance to the second round.
A former Montreal Canadiens first-round pick certainly played a role in the Wild's overtime winner, as Michael McCarron scored the game-winning goal for Minnesota.
At the 7:47 mark of the third period, McCarron gave the Wild a 3-1 lead with a nice goal. After skating hard to get a loose puck, the former Canadiens forward beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger five-hole.
With this clutch performance, McCarron now has two goals and a plus-1 rating in five games for the Wild this postseason. The former Canadiens forward has proven to be a nice addition to the Wild's roster, and this big moment in Game 5 only proves that.
McCarron was selected by the Canadiens in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft with the 25th overall pick. In 69 games over three seasons with the Habs, McCarron had two goals, six assists, eight points, 110 penalty minutes, and 185 hits.