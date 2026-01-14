Ex-Canadiens First-Rounder Lands Extension With New Team

This former Canadiens defenseman has earned an extension from his new team.
The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have signed former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Logan Mailloux to a one-year, $850,000 contract extension.
Mailloux is currently in his first season with the Blues, as the Canadiens traded him to St. Louis this past off-season in exchange for forward Zack Bolduc. Now, with this new deal, Mailloux will be sticking with the Blues for at least another season.
While Mailloux has landed a contract extension with the Blues, it is fair to say that the start of his tenure in St. Louis has been rocky. In 31 games with the Blues so far this campaign, the former Canadiens prospect has recorded one goal, one assist, and a minus-21 rating.
Mailloux has also played in five games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, this season, where he has scored two goals.
The Blues are hoping that Mailloux will become a key part of their blueline in the future, as the 22-year-old defenseman has good to upside.
The Canadiens selected Mailloux with the 31st overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In eight games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2023-24 to 2024-25, Mailloux posted two goals, three assists, and five points.
Mailloux also played in 135 games over two seasons with the Laval Rocket, where he had 26 goals and 80 points.