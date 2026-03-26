Ex-Canadiens Forward Having Breakout Year With New Team

This former Canadiens forward has found his fit with his new team.
During this past offseason, the Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Noah Dobson in a blockbuster trade with the New York Islanders. It is a move that has certainly been benefiting the Habs, as Dobson has been a massive addition to the Canadiens' defense this season.
In 70 games this season with the Canadiens, Dobson has 12 goals, 34 assists, 46 points, and a plus-12 rating. With this, there is no question that the Canadiens are happy that they have Dobson on their roster.
However, the Islanders should be happy about one of the players that they got back from the Canadiens in this deal as well: Emil Heineman.
Heineman has been having a breakout year with the Islanders this season, and the truth is in his stats. After recording 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games last season with the Canadiens, Heineman has set new career highs with 20 goals and 28 points in 72 games this season with New York. With numbers like these, the former Canadiens forward has undoubtedly been giving New York strong secondary scoring this campaign.
Heineman has also been providing the Islanders with plenty of grit this season, as he has a career-high 230 hits on the year. With this, he has been making an impact in multiple ways for New York this season.
Sometimes, a change of scenery can help a player, and that has certainly been the case for Heineman with the Islanders. It will be interesting to see how the former Canadiens forward finishes off the season from here.