Ex-Canadiens Forward Having Breakout Year With New Team

Heineman has been having a breakout year with the Islanders this season, and the truth is in his stats. After recording 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games last season with the Canadiens, Heineman has set new career highs with 20 goals and 28 points in 72 games this season with New York. With numbers like these, the former Canadiens forward has undoubtedly been giving New York strong secondary scoring this campaign.