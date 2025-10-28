Ex-Canadiens Forward Impressing With New Team

During this past off-season, Joel Armia signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings in free agency. This officially marked the end of Armia's seven-year stint with the Montreal Canadiens.

Armia recorded 11 goals, 29 points, and 87 hits during his final season with the Canadiens in 2024-25. Now, so far this campaign with the Kings, Armia has been off to a solid start.

In 10 games with the Kings this season, Armia has recorded two goals, four assists, six points, 11 hits, and a plus-2 rating. He also has been heating up as of late for Los Angeles, too, as he scored each of his two goals and has three points over his last two games alone.

With numbers like these, Armia has been providing the Kings with solid secondary offensive production early on this season. The 32-year-old winger will now be looking to continue to make an impact for the Kings, both offensively and defensively, as the season rolls on from here.

In 406 games with the Canadiens from 2018-19 to 2024-25, Armia recorded 77 goals, 72 assists, 149 points, 208 takeaways, and 622 hits.