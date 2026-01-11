Ex-Canadiens Forward Lands Call-Up From New Team

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard is getting another opportunity in the NHL.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have recalled Harvey-Pinard from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Harvey-Pinard became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this past off-season after the Canadiens elected not to tender him a qualifying offer. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Penguins for the 2025-26 season.

Since signing with Pittsburgh, Harvey-Pinard has only played in the AHL for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Yet, after landing this call-up from Pittsburgh, that now has the potential to change for the former Canadiens forward.

In 32 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Harvey-Pinard has posted seven goals, six assists, 13 points, 27 penalty minutes, and a plus-8 rating.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens with the 201st overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 84 games over four seasons with the Habs, he recorded 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, 106 blocks, 117 hits, and a plus-3 rating.

Harvey-Pinard's best season with Montreal was in 2022-23 when he set career highs with 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games.