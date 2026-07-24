Logo
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens

Ex-Canadiens Patrik Laine Is Now One Of NHL's Best Free Agents Left

michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael DeRosa
featured
6h

Will Patrik Laine get signed soon?

The NHL free-agent market is only continuing to decrease as the summer rolls on. On Thursday, Patrick Kane became the latest player off the board, signing a two-year, $8 million AAV contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

With Kane now signed, it is clear that former Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is now, without a doubt, one of the best free agents still available for the taking. 

Teams looking for scoring help could become more interested in Laine now that a big-name player like Kane is off the board. The only other notable UFA forwards besides Laine at this stage of the off-season are Vladimir Tarasenko, Michael Bunting, Eeli Tolvanen, and Reilly Smith.

moreVideos

With that, it would not be particularly surprising if Laine can land himself a one-year, prove-it deal in the near future. Although he played just five games last season for the Canadiens, the six-time 30-goal scorer's past success could lead to teams calling. If he bounced back and stayed healthy, he would be a nice pickup for a team that needs more offense and skill. 

In 57 games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2024-25 to 2025-26, Laine posted 20 goals, 14 assists, and 34 points. 

Montreal CanadiensPatrik Laine
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy