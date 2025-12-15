Ex-Canadiens Winger Has Big Game

The San Jose Sharks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 6-5 final score on Dec. 13. It was undoubtedly an impressive win for the Sharks, as they came back and defeated the Penguins after being down 5-1 during the third period.

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli certainly played a big role in the Sharks' win against the Penguins, as he had a very strong game. The former Hab recorded two goals and two assists in the contest. His second goal was a massive one, too, as he tied the game up at 5-5 at the 18:22 mark of the third period and forced overtime.

With his big game against the Penguins, Toffoli has now recorded nine goals, 13 assists, 22 points, and a plus-3 rating in 33 games this season with the Sharks. Overall, the former Canadiens forward is continuing to be an impactful player at this stage of his career, and his numbers show that effectively.

It will now be interesting to see how the former Canadiens forward builds off his impressive game against the Penguins from here.