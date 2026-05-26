Former Canadiens Blueliner On The Lesson A Legend Taught Him

Earlier this week, Gorges sat down with Daily Faceoff’s Jeff Marek for an interview, and he had an interesting story to tell about one of the Canadiens’ legends, Jean Beliveau. Years ago, when the defenseman was still playing with the Canadiens, he was walking up the stairs of the Bell Centre when an employee stopped him to ask for their autograph. Gorges didn’t have a sharpie on him, but le Gros Bill pulled one from his suit, signed it, and then lent it to a grateful Gorges.