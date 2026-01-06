Former Canadiens Center Lands Nice Payday

Former Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak has landed himself a very nice payday.

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have signed Dvorak to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension. Starting next season, Dvorak will have a $5.15 million cap hit with the Flyers.

It was well-known that the Flyers were looking to sign Dvorak to a contract extension, and they have now successfully done just that. The former Canadiens forward will now continue to be a good part of the Flyers' roster for multiple years because of it.

Dvorak's time with the Canadiens came to an end during the 2025 NHL off-season when he signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Flyers in free agency. This is decision that has benefited both the Flyers and Dvorak tremendously.

Dvorak has cemented himself as an important part of the Flyers' top six this season. In 39 games so far this season with Philadelphia, he has recorded nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points, and a plus-8 rating. With this, he is currently on pace to have a career year with the Flyers. This is after he had 12 goals and 33 points in 82 games during his final season with the Canadiens in 2024-25.

Dvorak appeared in 232 games over four seasons with Montreal, where he recorded 38 goals, 65 assists, and 103 points.