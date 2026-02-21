Former Canadiens Center On Pace For Career Year

This former Canadiens center is on his way to having a career year with his new team.
During this past off-season, Christian Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This officially marked the end of Dvorak's four-year stint with the Montreal Canadiens.
So far, it is fair to say that Dvorak has been a great fit with the Flyers.
Dvorak has become one of the Flyers' most important forwards, as he has found a home on their first line, power play, and penalty kill. He is also on pace for a career year with the Flyers.
In 56 games this season with the Flyers, Dvorak has recorded 12 goals, 22 assists, and 34 points. With this, he needs just five more points to pass his current career high of 38 points, which he recorded during the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Coyotes in 70 games.
With the Flyers still having 26 games remaining this campaign, Dvorak should be able to set a new career high in points. He also needs just one more assist to set a new career high with this stat as well, which should be no problem for the 6-foot-1 forward.
Dvorak's strong play this season with the Flyers also helped land him a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension with the Metropolitan Division club back in January. With this, there is no question that the former Canadiens forward has been benefiting from his fresh start. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Flyers during the final stretch of the campaign from here.
In 232 games over four seasons with the Habs, Dvorak recorded 38 goals, 65 assists, and 103 points.