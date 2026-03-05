Former Canadiens D-Man Traded To Central Club

This former Canadiens defenseman is heading to the Central Division.
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is on the move.
The Florida Panthers have announced that they have traded Petry to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
With the Panthers' playoff hopes being low, it was recently reported that they were ready to be sellers. Now, they have made their first move by trading the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Petry to the Wild.
Petry joined the Panthers on a one-year deal this past off-season. In 58 games with the Panthers this campaign, the former Canadiens blueliner recorded zero goals, eight assists, 59 hits, and a minus-10 rating. This is after he had one goal and eight points in 44 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings.
Petry will now be joining a Minnesota club that is looking to go on a big playoff run this spring. He will provide them with more defensive depth and experience, which is not a bad thing.
In 508 games over eight seasons with the Habs, Petry had 70 goals, 178 assists, and 248 points.