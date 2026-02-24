Former Canadiens Defender Gets Traded Again

This former Canadiens defenseman has been traded for the second time this season.
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak has been traded for the second time this season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have traded Kulak to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.
Kulak will now be joining an Avalanche club that has Stanley Cup expectations. The 32-year-old defenseman undoubtedly has the potential to be a strong fit on their roster, as he has a ton of playoff experience and can play both sides. With this, he is a player who should come in handy for the Avalanche.
Kulak was acquired by the Penguins back in December as part of the trade that sent Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers. Now, after spending two months with the Penguins organization, Kulak is heading to Colorado.
Kulak has played in 56 games this season split between the Oilers and Penguins, where he has recorded one goal, nine points, and 77 blocks. Now, the former Canadiens defenseman will be looking to make an impact with the Avalanche after being acquired.
Kulak spent four seasons with the Canadiens from 2018-19 to 2021-22. In 215 games with the Habs over that span, he had 11 goals, 34 assists, 45 points, and a plus-4 rating.