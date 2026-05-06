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Former Canadiens Defender Has Big Playoff Game vs. Wild

Michael DeRosa
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This former Canadiens defenseman had a strong game for the Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night by a 5-2 final score. With this, the Avalanche now have a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota. 

Former Canadiens Brett Kulak played a role in the Avalanche's Game 2 win over the Wild, as he put together a strong performance.

Kulak recorded two assists in the Avalanche's victory over the Wild. His first assist came on Martin Necas' game-opening goal at the 2:51 mark of the first period that gave Colorado a 1-0 lead. Kulak then recorded the primary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's third-period empty-net goal that helped secure the Avalanche's victory.

With this two-assist performance, Kulak now has three points and a plus-3 rating in six games so far this post-season with the Avalanche. Overall, the former Canadiens' blueline is having a solid start to the playoffs and will be looking to keep this kind of play up from here. 

Kulak spent four seasons with the Canadiens from 2018-19 to 2021-22. In 215 games with the Habs over that span, he had 11 goals, 34 assists, 45 points, 258 hits, and a plus-45 rating. 

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