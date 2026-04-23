Former Canadiens First-Rounder Has Big Game vs. Oilers

This former Canadiens first-round pick had a strong game against the Oilers.
The Anaheim Ducks picked up a big 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday. This was an important victory for the Ducks, as they have now tied the series up at 1-1.
There were many reasons behind the Ducks' Game 2 win over the Oilers, and former Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling was one of them.
Poehling had a strong game for the Ducks in this one, as he scored two goals. He scored a short-handed goal at the 15:50 mark of the second period to give the Ducks a 4-2 lead. Then, he helped the Ducks secure their Game 2 win by scoring an empty-net goal late in the third period to give them a 6-4 lead over Edmonton.
With this, there is no question that Poehling played a role in the Ducks getting this win over the Oilers. Now, they are in a good spot heading back home to Anaheim for Games 3 and 4.
Poehling also had a strong regular season with the Ducks this season. In 75 games, he scored 11 goals and set new career highs with 25 assists and 36 points. With this, he has been a nice pickup for Anaheim this year.
Poehling was selected by the Canadiens in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft with the 25th overall pick. In 85 games over three seasons with the Habs, he had 13 goals, nine assists, 22 points, and 79 hits.