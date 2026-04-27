Former Canadiens First-Rounder Has Huge Moment vs. Oilers

This former Canadiens first-round pick had a big moment against the Oilers.
The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in overtime by a 4-3 final score in Game 4. With this, the Ducks now have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Oilers and three chances to knock out the back-to-back Western Conference champions.
The Ducks can thank a former Montreal Canadiens forward for them being in this position, as Ryan Poehling stepped up big time for Anaheim in Game 4.
At the 2:29 mark in overtime, Poehling scored the game-winning goal for Anaheim. While skating with the puck in the offensive zone, Poehling took a shot from the edge of the circle, and it just got by Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry for the goal.
With this clutch moment, Poehling now has three goals and a plus-2 rating in four playoff games so far this spring with the Ducks. The former Canadiens forward has certainly been having a strong postseason for Anaheim thus far, and he will now be looking to keep it going from here.
Poehling was selected by the Canadiens with the 25th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played his first three NHL seasons with the Habs, where he had 13 goals and 22 points in 85 games.