Former Canadiens First-Rounder Lands Big Payday With Wild

This is certainly a significant raise for McCarron. The former Canadiens forward just finished his two-year, $1.8 million contract, where he had a $900,000 AAV. Now, he has a $3.33 million AAV with his new deal from the Wild and will do so for a long time.
Clearly, Wild general manager Bill Guerin was very happy with what McCarron provided after they acquired him from the Nashville Predators ahead of the deadline. In 20 regular-season games with Minnesota following the trade, he had three goals, five points, and 40 hits. He also had two goals and four points in 11 playoff games for the Wild this spring.
McCarron was selected by the Canadiens with the 25th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 69 games with the Habs over three seasons, he posted two goals, six assists, eight points, 110 penalty minutes, and 185 hits.