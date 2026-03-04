Former Canadiens First-Rounder Traded To New Team

McCarron, 30, was one of several players on the Predators creating chatter as a trade candidate leading up to the deadline. Now, with this news, the former Canadiens forward is heading to Minnesota.
Seeing the Wild bring in a player like McCarron is understandable. With the Wild being one of the top teams in the league, they naturally are going to want more toughness when the playoffs are here. Bringing in McCarron will provide them just that in their bottom six.
In 59 games this season with the Predators before being traded to the Wild, McCarrom has five goals, seven assists, 13 points, 73 penalty minutes, and 165 hits. This is after the former Canadiens forward had five goals, 14 points, and 102 penalty minutes in 74 games for Nashville last season.
McCarron was selected by the Canadiens with the 25th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 69 games over three seasons with the Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2017-18, McCarron recorded two goals, eight points, 110 penalty minutes, and 185 hits.