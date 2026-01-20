Former Canadiens Forward Back In The NHL

Barre-Boulet spent this past season with the Canadiens organization. In two games with Montreal during the 2024-25 season, he recorded zero points and two penalty minutes. Yet, he primarily played with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, this past season. In 64 games with Laval in 2024-25, he posted 22 goals, 41 assists, and 63 points. He also had three goals and 11 points in 13 playoff games for Laval.