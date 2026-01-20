Former Canadiens Forward Back In The NHL

This former Canadiens forward is getting another chance at the NHL level.
The Colorado Avalanche have called up former Canadiens forward Alex Barre-Boulet from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.
Barre-Boulet was called up to the Avalanche's roster in response to forward Valeri Nichushkin being sidelined for the Central Division club due to an upper-body injury.
Barre-Boulet immediately made his Avalanche debut following his call-up against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 19. The former Canadiens forward made a solid first impression during his debut for Colorado, too, as he recorded an assist on Parker Kelly's first-period goal for the Avalanche.
Barre-Boulet certainly earned this call-up from the Avalanche, too, as he has been having a strong season with the Eagles. In 36 games with the AHL squad so far this campaign, the former Canadiens forward has posted 12 goals, 25 assists, 37 points, and a plus-11 rating.
Barre-Boulet spent this past season with the Canadiens organization. In two games with Montreal during the 2024-25 season, he recorded zero points and two penalty minutes. Yet, he primarily played with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, this past season. In 64 games with Laval in 2024-25, he posted 22 goals, 41 assists, and 63 points. He also had three goals and 11 points in 13 playoff games for Laval.