Ex-Canadiens Forward Breaks The Ice With Big Game

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his first nine games of the year, he scored just one goal and had a minus-7 rating.

However, in the Maple Leafs' most recent matchup against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 28, Domi broke the ice by putting together a big performance.

Domi scored two goals against the Flames, including the game-winner that led to the Maple Leafs' 4-3 victory. With this, the Maple Leafs have improved to a 5-4-1 record, while the Flames now sport a 2-8-1 record on the season.

After his strong night, Domi has now recorded three goals in 10 games this season. The former Canadiens forward will now be looking to build off his impressive night against the Flames from here. If he does, his slow start to the season will be forgotten.

Domi played two seasons with the Canadiens from 2018-19 to 2019-20, where he recorded 45 goals, 75 assists, 116 points, and 115 penalty minutes in 153 games. He also had the best season of his NHL career with Montreal in 2018-19, as he set career highs with 28 goals, 44 assists, and 72 points in 82 games that campaign.