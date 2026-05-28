Former Canadiens Forward Claude Lemieux Passes Away At 60

Lemieux had just been the torchbearer for the Canadiens' Game 3 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
Lemieux was selected by the Canadiens with the 26th overall pick of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft. In 281 games over seven seasons with the Habs, Lemieux recorded 97 goals, 92 assists, 189 points, and 576 penalty minutes.
Lemieux was also a member of the Canadiens' 1986 Stanley Cup-winning squad. This was the first of four Stanley Cups Lemieux won during his 21-year NHL career.
Lemieux appeared in 77 career playoff games over five years with the Habs, where he had 22 goals and 45 points. This included him recording 10 goals and 16 points in 20 games during the Canadiens' 1986 Stanley Cup-winning run.
We here at The Hockey News Canadiens send our condolences to Lemieux's family and friends.