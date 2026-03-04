Former Canadiens Forward Gets Bad Injury News

This former Canadiens forward's big year will be paused due to injury.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen has been enjoying a strong 2025-26 season with the Colorado Avalanche. In 59 games with the Central Division club this campaign, he has recorded 19 goals, 23 assists, 42 points, and a plus-31 rating.
With numbers like these, Lehkonen has once again been a very important part of the Avalanche's offense this campaign. However, the former Canadiens forward's strong season has now been put on pause.
During the Avalanche's most recent contest against the Los Angeles Kings, Lehkonen exited early after suffering an injury. Now, an update has been provided on his injury, and it is certainly tough news for the former Canadiens forward.
This is undoubtedly a tough blow for Lehkonen, as he has been having such a strong season for the Avalanche. Colorado will also certainly miss him while he is sidelined because of how key of a player he is to their roster.
In 396 games over six seasons with the Canadiens, Lehkonen recorded 74 goals, 75 assists, and 149 points.