Former Canadiens Forward Is A KHL Champion Again

Former Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov is a champion again in the KHL.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov is a champion again.
Radulov has won the Gagarin Cup with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl for the second year in a row. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl defeated Ak Bars Kazan in the championship after winning Game 6 by a 3-2 final score.
At 39 years old, Radulov had a strong post-season for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. In 22 games, the former Canadiens forward recorded six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, and 32 penalty minutes.
Radulov was also a key part of Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's roster during the regular-season. In 64 games with the KHL squad this season, he recorded 21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points, and a plus-31 rating.
Radulov has now won the Gagarin Cup for the third time in his KHL career. There is no question that the former Canadiens winger has had an excellent career in the KHL, and this latest championship win only adds to it.
Radulov spent the 2016-17 season with the Canadiens after playing the previous four seasons in the KHL. In 76 games with the Habs that season, he posted 18 goals, 36 assists, and 54 points. He also had two goals and seven points in six playoff games for Montreal that year.