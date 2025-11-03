Former Canadiens Forward Is Heating Back Up

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli is a veteran who the San Jose Sharks are relying on for both offense and leadership as they continue their rebuild. The 33-year-old forward proved to be a solid pickup for the Sharks this past season, as he recorded 30 goals and 54 points in 78 games during his first year in San Jose.

Now, Toffoli is in his second season with the Sharks and is once again making an impact with the Pacific Division club.

After recording just three points in his first eight games of the season, Toffoli is starting to heat up noticeably for the Sharks. He has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last four games, where he has recorded two goals and four points over that span. With this, there is no question that the former Canadien is feeling it right now for San Jose.



Toffoli is an impactful top-six forward when playing at his best, and he is certainly showing that with his current play. The veteran winger has also scored at least 30 goals in each of his last three seasons, so him heating back up is not surprising.

In 89 games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2021-22, Toffoli recorded 37 goals, 33 assists, and 70 points.