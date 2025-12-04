Former Canadiens Forward Is Heating Up Right Now

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli is heating up right now for the San Jose Sharks.

Over his last four games with the Sharks, Toffoli has posted six points. This included him recording two goals and two assists in the Sharks' 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 1.

Due to his ongoing hot streak, Toffoli has now recorded seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, and a plus-3 rating in 28 games this season with the Sharks. With this, the former Canadiens forward is certainly showing that he is still plenty capable of providing solid offensive production at this point of his career.

Toffoli spent two seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2021-22. In 89 games with the Canadiens over that span, the 6-foot forward posted 37 goals, 33 assists, and 70 points. He also played in 22 playoff games for the Canadiens in 2021, where he posted five goals, nine assists, and 14 points.

Toffoli's time with the Canadiens ended during the 2021-22 season when he was traded to the Calgary Flames.